Celebrating Charlie Sifford’s contributions to the game at the Memorial Tournament

Prior to the 2022 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Sifford is honored by Jack Nicklaus and his son, Jack Nicklaus II while Sifford’s son Dr. Charlie Sifford Jr. speaks about the trailblazer his father was in the game of golf as the first Black member of the PGA TOUR in 1961. Sifford would have turned 100 on Thursday, June 2, 2022.