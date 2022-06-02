900-yard par-7 challenge at the Memorial Tournament: Morikawa vs. Herbert

Prior to the 2022 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Collin Morikawa and Lucas Herbert battle it out in a Name Your Par challenge, the TP5 X Country. The objective is to get from the par-4 13th tee to par-4 14th green in as few strokes as possible at Muirfield Village Golf Club.