Sam Burns speaks after winning in playoff at Charles Schwab

May 29, 2022
After sinking a 38-foot birdie putt to win in a playoff at the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Sam Burns discusses the emotions after claiming his fourth PGA TOUR title, watching role model David Toms win the same tournament in 2011 and being in the same position 11 years later.