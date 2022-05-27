×

Scottie Scheffler’s Round 2 highlights from Charles Schwab

May 28, 2022

In the second round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Scottie Scheffler carded a 6-under 64 to get to 9-under for the tournament, placing him in a three-way tie for the lead with Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings heading into the weekend.