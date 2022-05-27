×

Scheffler, Stallings, Hossler tied for the lead after 36 at Charles Schwab

May 28, 2022

In the second round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Scottie Scheffler, Scott Stallings and Beau Hossler all got to 9-under for the tournament, placing them in the three-way tie for the lead heading into the weekend.