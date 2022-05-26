Justin Thomas makes unbelievable par from fence at Charles Schwab

In the opening round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Justin Thomas pulls his tee shot left at the par-4 3rd hole, ending up a few feet from a fence. Limited with his swing, Thomas punches his second through a gap in the trees and finds the fairway. He pitches his third to 7 feet, and makes the putt to salvage par.