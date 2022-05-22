×

Will Zalatoris salvages score after tee shot goes unplayable at PGA Championship

May 23, 2022

In the final round of the 2022 PGA Championship, Will Zalatoris hits his tee shot in bushes behind the par-3 6th hole, which he then deems unplayable. Zalatoris takes his drop on the cart path, pitches his third to 8 feet and drains the putt to make bogey.