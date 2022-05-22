Justin Thomas news conference after winning PGA Championship

|
May 23, 2022
Following the second major victory of his career, Justin Thomas discusses battling a tough golf course, important conversations with his caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay that made a difference between winning and losing, and the emotions as he’s on the 18th hole as he’s both playing and winning a major title. CLICK HERE for more PGA Championship video.