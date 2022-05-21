×

Matt Fitzpatrick interview after Round 3 of the PGA Championship

May 22, 2022

Following a 3-under 67 the third round of the 2022 PGA Championship, Matt Fitzpatrick talks about the parts of his game that have really been thriving all year and his mentality going into the final round with a chance to win his first major title on Sunday. CLICK HERE for more PGA Championship video.