Kramer Hickok double duffs before holing out from bunker at PGA Championship

May 22, 2022
In the third round of the 2022 PGA Championship, Kramer Hickok finds the bunker at the par-4 12th hole. He hits his first greenside bunker shot off his foot and into his own footprint. His second bunker shot escapes the footprint, but remains in the sand. His third bunker shot, his fifth on the hole, finds the bottom of the cup for bogey.