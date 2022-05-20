Jordan Spieth spins approach to set up birdie at PGA Championship

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
May 21, 2022
In the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship, Jordan Spieth lands his 103-yard approach on the green and spins his ball to within a few feet up the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 17th hole.