Jordan Spieth on his unique swing rehearsal

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
May 18, 2022
Prior to the 2022 PGA Championship, Jordan Spieth explains the origin of his pre-swing rehearsal, as well as what he is trying to accomplish while practicing his setup. Spieth will look to complete the career Grand Slam at Southern Hills Country Club. CLICK HERE for more PGA Championship video.