Jason Day's best shots on the PGA TOUR in 2015

May 18, 2022

2015 PGA Championship winner Jason Day captured a total of 5 victories that year with his final two coming in the FedExCup Playoffs. As a result, the Australian rose to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking after his win at the BMW Championship. Check out his best shots from 2015, excluding majors.