Michael Brennan wins Genesis Invitational Collegiate Showcase

After winning the 2022 Genesis Invitational Collegiate Showcase, Wake Forest sophomore Michael Brennan earned the final exemption into the Genesis Invitational. Brennan was paired with fellow Demon Deacon Will Zalatoris during the Collegiate Showcase, and he played a practice round with Rory McIlroy prior to making his first PGA TOUR start in the Genesis Invitational.