Justin Thomas and caddie conversation on No. 14 at AT&T Byron Nelson

May 16, 2022

In the first round of 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Justin Thomas and his caddie, Jim 'Bones' Mackay, talk about their strategy on the par-4 14th hole. Thomas' tee shot lands in the water, but he would go on to save par after making an incredible 39-footer from just off the green.