Unlikely side-by-side-by-side bunker predicament at AT&T Byron Nelson

In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Bill Haas, Emiliano Grillo and Peter Uihlein hit their tee shots at the par-4 1st hole in the same fairway bunker, separated by just a few inches. The rules official comes over, tells the players to mark their balls and re-create their lies after each player hits their second shots.