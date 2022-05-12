Sebastián Muñoz interview after Round 1 at AT&T Byron Nelson

|
May 12, 2022
Following his opening-round, 12-under 60 at the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Sebastián Muñoz discusses having a chance to shoot 59, his rapport with his caddie Jose talking through shots, working on his putting and breaks down his mindset as he progressed through the round. It’s his second round of 60 this 2021-22 PGA TOUR season.