Tiger Woods’ full highlights from 1997 AT&T Byron Nelson

May 11, 2022
Check out the full extended highlights from Tiger Woods' victory in the 1997 AT&T Byron Nelson, then known as the GTRE Byron Nelson Classic. The tournament was contested on two courses, TPC Four Seasons Resort and Cottonwood Valley GC, was the fifth PGA TOUR win of Woods’ young career and first after his historic triumph earlier in the season at the Masters. Rounds of 64-64-67-68 gave Woods a two-shot win over runner-up Lee Rinker in Irving, Texas.