Scottie Scheffler on the advantages of playing close to home

Prior to the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Scottie Scheffler details the benefits of playing close to his home city, Dallas, Texas, while maintaining a busy schedule. This will be Scheffler’s first individual appearance on the PGA TOUR since winning the 2022 Masters Tournament in April. He has won four out of his last six individual starts on the PGA TOUR.