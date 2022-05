17-year-old Scottie Scheffler makes PGA TOUR debut

A look back at Scottie Scheffler’s debut on the PGA TOUR as a 17-year-old high school senior in the 2014 AT&T Byron Nelson. Scheffler and Jordan Spieth talked about their connection ahead of Scheffler’s first event on TOUR. Scheffler went on to make the cut and finish T22, beating Spieth, who finished T37.