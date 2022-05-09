×

Rickie Fowler and caddie conversation on No. 14 at Wells Fargo Championship

May 09, 2022

In the first round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Rickie Fowler and his caddie, Joe Skovron, talk about their strategy on the par-4 14th hole and what club they should select. Fowler would go on to drive the green and make the putt for eagle.