Rory McIlroy plays Wells Fargo pro-am with First Tee alumni

During the Wednesday pro-am ahead of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Rory McIlroy was joined by four First Tee alumni currently attending or having graduated from HBCUs, including Joia Robertson and Elijah Royal from Fisk University, Lennard Long from Morehouse College and Jakari Harris from Hampton University.