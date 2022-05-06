Lanto Griffin shares a special connection with 21-year-old from Dream on 3

|
May 06, 2022
Ahead of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Lanto Griffin meets Luke from the non-profit Dream on 3. Luke has been battling Hereditary Leiomyomatosis and Renal Cell Cancer (HLRCC) since was 19. Lanto's father passed away from cancer when he was 11. Lanto gives Luke a quick lesson and then hits some shots on the range.