Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia combine for Shots of the Day

May 05, 2022

In the opening round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Rickie Fowler and Sergio Garcia both holed out from the fairway, Fowler first from 134 yards to save a bogey at the par-4 6th hole, followed by Garcia from 161 yards to make eagle at the par-4 15th hole.