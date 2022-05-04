×

Webb Simpson on playing TPC Potomac instead of Quail Hollow

May 04, 2022

Prior to the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Webb Simpson discusses the differences between playing the tournament at his home course, Quail Hollow Club, and this year’s host site, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Quail Hollow Club traditionally hosts the Wells Fargo Championship, but it is being prepared to host the Presidents Cup in September.