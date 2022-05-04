×

Rory McIlroy on defending Wells Fargo title at TPC Potomac

May 04, 2022

Prior to the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, defending champion Rory McIlroy talks about playing TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm for the first time as it hosts the tournament in 2022, while the traditional home course, Quail Hollow Club, is being groomed to host the Presidents Cup in September.