Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele claim title at Zurich Classic

Apr 25, 2022

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele proved they were the team to beat at the 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The team win marks Cantlay’s 7th TOUR title and Schauffle’s 5th which qualifies both for next year’s Sentry Tournament of Champions.