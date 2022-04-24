Sam Burns/Billy Horschel get ruling on drive in water and save par at Zurich Classic

|
Apr 24, 2022
In final-round Foursomes at the 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Sam Burns’ tee shot finds the water at the drivable par-4 16th hole. Billy Horschel then discusses where the ball crossed the red penalty line with Burns, Jason Day and a rules official. Horschel drops greenside after deeming the ball bounced in the water, and the duo takes a one-shot penalty. Horschel then chips close for his third and Burns taps in for a par.