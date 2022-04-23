×

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay interview after Round 3 at Zurich Classic

Apr 24, 2022

Following their third-round, 12-under 60 at the 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay discuss the chemistry between the duo on the course, Cantlay’s quality putting, sticking to their game plan from Round 2 on Sunday and staying patient.