Branden Grace’s miracle par after unplayable drive finds split tree stump at Zurich Classic

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Apr 23, 2022
In third round Four ball at the 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Branden Grace’s tee shot lands in a small, split tree stump at the par-4 13th hole. After discussing with a rules official, Grace drops after taking an unplayable. He then hits his third shot to 20 feet above the hole and drains the ensuing putt for an amazing par save.