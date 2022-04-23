Branden Grace’s miracle par after unplayable drive finds split tree stump at Zurich Classic

In third round Four ball at the 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Branden Grace’s tee shot lands in a small, split tree stump at the par-4 13th hole. After discussing with a rules official, Grace drops after taking an unplayable. He then hits his third shot to 20 feet above the hole and drains the ensuing putt for an amazing par save.