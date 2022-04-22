×

Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay’s Round 2 foursomes highlights from Zurich Classic

Apr 22, 2022

In the foursomes format for the second round of the 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay combined to card a 4-under 68 to get to 17-under for the tournament, one stroke clear of the field heading into the weekend.