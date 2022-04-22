×

Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele take lead into the weekend at Zurich Classic

Apr 22, 2022

In the foursomes format for the second round of the 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele turned in a 4-under 68 to get to 17-under for the tournament, placing them one stroke ahead of the field heading into the weekend.