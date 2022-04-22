×

Cameron Smith & Marc Leishman’s Round 2 foursomes highlights from Zurich Classic

Apr 22, 2022

In the foursomes format for the second round of the 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman combined to card a 4-under 68 to get to 11-under for the tournament, placing them six strokes off the lead heading into the weekend.