Ryan Palmer on being paired with top golfers in the world at Zurich Classic

Prior to the 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Ryan Palmer talks about his partnerships with some of the top players in the world in past events such as Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm, with whom he captured the title in 2019. This week he’ll tee it up alongside reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, currently No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.