Jordan Spieth stays true to his word, signs autographs for kids after win at RBC Heritage

Apr 19, 2022
After completing his final round in regulation at the 2022 RBC Heritage, Jordan Spieth makes a promise to fans that he’ll be back to sign autographs either after a potential playoff or if someone else wins the tournament in regulation. After Spieth prevails in playoff to secure his 13th PGA TOUR victory, Jordan Spieth stays true to his word and signs autographs and take pictures with children who waited for him for several hours.