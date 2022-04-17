×

Sepp Straka shows how to play No. 17 at Harbour Town

Apr 17, 2022

Prior to the 2022 RBC Heritage, Sepp Straka shows golf instructor Travis Fulton how to play the par-3 17th hole at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, a Pete Dye-designed golf course. Straka captured his first PGA TOUR victory at The Honda Classic earlier in the season.