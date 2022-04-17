Sepp Straka shows how to play No. 17 at Harbour Town

Prior to the 2022 RBC Heritage, Sepp Straka shows golf instructor Travis Fulton how to play the par-3 17th hole at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, a Pete Dye-designed golf course. Straka captured his first PGA TOUR victory at The Honda Classic earlier in the season.