Jordan Spieth’s unlucky drive leads to unique sequence on No. 9 at RBC Heritage.

Apr 17, 2022
In the final round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Jordan Spieth hits a drive at the par-4 9th hole that plugs into the lip of the greenside bunker. Spieth plays his second shot sideways, which he hits into the spectator tent. After taking a free drop, he pitches onto the green and two putts for bogey.