×

Presidents Cup makes long-term commitment to Melbourne; set to return in 2028 and 2040

Apr 14, 2022

The PGA TOUR has announced a long-term commitment to staging the Presidents Cup in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, with the biennial global team competition set to return to the iconic Sandbelt in 2028 and 2040. The venue for the 2028 Presidents Cup will be announced at a later date.