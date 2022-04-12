Davis Love III names Fred Couples, Zach Johnson as captain’s assistants for 2022 Presidents Cup

U.S. Team Captain Davis Love III announced Fred Couples and Zach Johnson as two of his captain’s assistants for the 2022 Presidents Cup, which will be played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, Sept. 20-25. Love has the option to name up to two additional assistants prior to the competition.