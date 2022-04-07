Tiger Woods is playing the Masters | Timeline since 2021 car crash

On February 23, 2021, Tiger Woods was involved in a single-car rollover crash just outside of Los Angeles that caused significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity. Woods’ leg was stabilized by inserting a rod into his tibia while additional injuries to his foot and ankle were repaired with screws and pins. Just 408 days later, Woods has miraculously recovered from his leg injuries and makes his return to professional golf at the 2022 Masters Tournament in Augusta National Golf Club.