Adam Scott gives back through AJGA event

Apr 06, 2022

In February 2022, Adam Scott teamed up with apparel retailer UNIQLO and the American Junior Golf Association to hold the UNIQLO Adam Scott Junior Golf Championship at the River Ridge Golf Club in Los Angeles. In all, 78 young athletes aged 12 through 18 competed and as part of the program, Scott hosted a discussion with participants as well as a golf clinic for the junior players.