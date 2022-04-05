Rising Sons | Matsuyama inspires Japan’s next generation
Apr 05, 2022

At the 2021 Masters Tournament, Hideki Matsuyama broke through to become Japan’s first male major champion. But for long before then, he has been a “senpai” for the generation of Japanese golf behind him. This week at Augusta National, the fruits of the Japan Golf Association’s labor is coming to fruition with two countrymen joining Matsuyama – Takumi Kanaya and Keita Nakajima – proving that Japanese golf is wholly on the rise.