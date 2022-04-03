J.J. Spaun’s news conference after winning Valero Texas Open
Apr 03, 2022

Following his first career win at the 2022 Valero Texas Open, J.J. Spaun discusses the emotions of his first PGA TOUR victory, getting the final spot in The Masters, key hole-outs throughout the week and a long journey of perseverance to finally get to the winner’s circle.