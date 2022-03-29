NASCAR’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. hangs out with players on the course and race track

Prior to the 2022 World Golf Championships - Dell Technologies Match Play, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. plays a round of golf with Marc Leishman at Austin Country Club. After their round together, Stenhouse Jr. and Leishman are joined by Abraham Ancer and Talor Gooch to visit the Circuit of the Americas track in Austin, Texas. At the track, Stenhouse Jr. drives each player around the track and shows off his skills.