Scottie Scheffler’s unique footwork | Tracers and analysis
Mar 28, 2022

3-time PGA TOUR winner Scottie Scheffler has one of the most unique swings on the PGA TOUR. Check out these fascinating swing tracers of Scheffler’s swing while Paul Azinger and other analysts explain how Scheffler is able to maintain control and accuracy despite his unorthodox footwork.