Chad Ramey's eagle hole-out leads Shots of the Week

Mar 28, 2022

Check out the top 10 shots of the week from both the 2022 World Golf Championships - Dell Technologies Match Play and Corales Puntacana Championship, featuring Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Kevin Kisner and more.