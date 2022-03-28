Ben Martin’s emotional interview after T-2 finish at Corales Puntacana
Mar 28, 2022

Following his tied for second place finish at the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship, Ben Martin talks about his disappointment finishing just one stroke behind the winner, Chad Ramey and explains why this performance specifically was so emotional for him.