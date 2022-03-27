Scottie Scheffler wins the 17th to advance to the finals at WGC-Dell Match Play

In his Semifinals match in the 2022 World Golf Championships – Dell Technologies Match Play, Scottie Scheffler hits his tee shot 8 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. Dustin Johnson would go on to concede the hole, giving Scheffler a 3&1 win to advance to the Championship match against Kevin Kisner.