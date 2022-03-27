Scottie Scheffler's clutch bunker birdie is the Shot of the Day
Mar 28, 2022

In the final round of the 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Scottie Scheffler holes out from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 12th hole and remain 3 Up in his match against Kevin Kisner.