Kevin Kisner rolls in 25-footer for clutch par save at WGC-Dell Match Play
Mar 27, 2022

In the semifinals of the 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Kevin Kisner makes a 25-foot par putt on the par-4 8th hole to remain 1 Up in his match against Corey Conners.